Higher illness benefit for workers absent with Covid-19 ends today

THE HIGHER RATE of illness benefit for people who miss work due to Covid-19 is due to end today.
The Enhanced Illness Benefit (EIB) was a €350-per-week payment for workers who had to self isolate or restrict their movements due to the virus.
Those workers will now have to apply for the standard Illness Benefit, which is paid at a weekly rate of €208.
The EIB was given to employees and self-employed people who were absent from work due to Covid-19 and had a medical certificate from their GP.
It was paid for up to seven days if a person was self-isolating due to being a probable source of infection, and for a maximum of 10 weeks if a person had been diagnosed with Covid-19.
A person currently in receipt of the EIB may have their payments reduced or ceased from tomorrow, depending on their PRSI contributions.
