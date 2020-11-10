#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 10 November 2020
Advertisement

'It's just not as good': HSE urges public to wear face masks instead of face visors where possible

The health service issued a warning about face visors today.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 6:12 PM
59 minutes ago 6,158 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5262514
Image: Shutterstock/Maridav
Image: Shutterstock/Maridav

THE HEALTH SERVICE has warned that face visors are less effective than face masks or coverings when it comes to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The HSE said that although face visors are suitable in some “limited scenarios”, cloth face coverings or masks are better at stopping the transmission of the virus.

Face visors are suitable for those with breathing difficulties, people who are unable to remove masks without help, and those with particular needs who may feel upset or uncomfortable wearing face masks.

However, Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre warned that visors are not as effective at stopping the spread of Covid-19 as masks are.

“Following a recent review of evidence, we know that visors are less effective than cloth face coverings, and yet we are all seeing visors being used day to day,” he said.

“So our message today is: please wear a face covering, and please don’t see a visor as ‘just as good’. It’s not just as good, and really only suitable for specific circumstances.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier this year, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also urged the public to wear face masks or coverings rather than face visors where possible.

“The simple message is: if possible, wear a face covering rather than a face visor. There will of course be scenarios where people can only wear a face visor and in those scenarios obviously that’s acceptable,” he said.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie