'It's just not as good': HSE urges public to wear face masks instead of face visors where possible

THE HEALTH SERVICE has warned that face visors are less effective than face masks or coverings when it comes to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

The HSE said that although face visors are suitable in some “limited scenarios”, cloth face coverings or masks are better at stopping the transmission of the virus.

Face visors are suitable for those with breathing difficulties, people who are unable to remove masks without help, and those with particular needs who may feel upset or uncomfortable wearing face masks.

However, Dr John Cuddihy, director of the Health Protection Surveillance Centre warned that visors are not as effective at stopping the spread of Covid-19 as masks are.

“Following a recent review of evidence, we know that visors are less effective than cloth face coverings, and yet we are all seeing visors being used day to day,” he said.

“So our message today is: please wear a face covering, and please don’t see a visor as ‘just as good’. It’s not just as good, and really only suitable for specific circumstances.”

Earlier this year, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn also urged the public to wear face masks or coverings rather than face visors where possible.

“The simple message is: if possible, wear a face covering rather than a face visor. There will of course be scenarios where people can only wear a face visor and in those scenarios obviously that’s acceptable,” he said.