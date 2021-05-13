Coronavirus: No new deaths and 456 more cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that no new deaths have been reported in people with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Additionally, 456 more cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, according to the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The total number of Covid-19 cases since the outbreak of the virus here last year now is 254,450.

The number of people who have died stands at 4,937.

Of the cases notified today:

233 are in men and 223 are in women;

81% are in people under 45 years of age;

The median age is 27-years-old;

189 are in Dublin, 52 are in Cork, 49 are in Donegal, 39 are in Kildare, 17 are in Galway and the remaining 110 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Chief Medical Officer said that the objective remains for people to follow public health advice in their daily activities to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

“I would encourage people who have been vaccinated, to safely resume your lives, mindful of the guidelines,” he said.

“For those awaiting vaccination, the many choices we make to stick with the public health advice will keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”