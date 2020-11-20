#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 20 November 2020
Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 330 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 20 Nov 2020, 5:32 PM
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A FURTHER EIGHT people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening.

There have also been a further 330 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland.

This brings the total number of people who have died to 2,018 and the total number of confirmed cases to 69,802*.

Of the cases notified today, the HPSC says:

  • 171 are men, and 155 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Figures 19 Nov Source: HPSC

As of 2pm today, 283 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. 

With reporting from Órla Ryan.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

