Coronavirus: Eight deaths and 330 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER EIGHT people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening.

There have also been a further 330 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland.

This brings the total number of people who have died to 2,018 and the total number of confirmed cases to 69,802*.

Of the cases notified today, the HPSC says:

171 are men, and 155 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

99 in Dublin, 28 in Cork, 26 in Louth, 25 in Meath, 21 in Donegal and the remaining 131 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Source: HPSC

As of 2pm today, 283 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of which 33 are in ICU. There have been 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case.

With reporting from Órla Ryan.