Coronavirus: 18 deaths and 269 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that 18 more people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.

Fifteen of the deaths announced today occurred in November, one in October and two are under investigation.

It means the number of people in this country with coronavirus who have died now stands at 2,069.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that a further 269 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 72,798.

Of the cases notified today:

133 are men and 133 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

73 cases are in Dublin, 20 in Kilkenny, 20 in Limerick, 19 in Louth, 19 in Tipperary, and the remaining 118 cases are spread across 20 other counties 224 people with Covid-19 are in hospital, of which 31 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours. Dr Tony Holohan, the Chief Medical Officer, said: “The hard work and sacrifices that have been made by people over the last 6 weeks to suppress Covid-19 means that we are now in a position to reopen non-essential retail and to travel within our counties. “It is up to every person, individually, to remain vigilant to the spread of this disease, to assess the risk that is involved in any social activity,” he added. Each one of us has a role in shaping the national picture on Covid-19 in the coming weeks. “It is vital that you keep hand washing, wear face coverings and keep a 2m distance from each other, to protect public health, to protect vital public services and to give us the best chance to continue to minimise the spread of the disease.” With reporting by Orla Dwyer