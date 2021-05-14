Covid-19: GP and close contact referral system down, patients advised to attend walk-in centres

IRELAND’S GP AND Close Contact referral system is currently down following a major ransomware attack on the HSE’s IT systems.

The Health Service Executive has shut down its IT systems after a “significant ransomware attack”, in what the HSE chief executive called a “major incident” for the health service.

The HSE was made aware of the attack during the night, and it is currently being contained by shutting down all national and local IT systems in order to protect them.

As a result of the attack GPs are to advise patients to attend walk-in testing centres with priority given to symptomatic and close contacts at these centres, the HSE said this morning.

The HSE has said all 35 testing sites nationally will also be open for walk-ins from this afternoon with further details on locations and times expected soon.

The GP and Close Contact testing Referrals system is down. GPs can advise patients to attend any walk in sites if they need a test.

— HSE Ireland (@HSELive) May 14, 2021

HSE CEO Paul Reid described the ransomware attack as a “major incident” for the health service, and is a “human-operated” cyber attack. He said that information technology systems and data stored on, and transferred across, central servers is being targeted.

A ransom demand has not yet been made.

Equipment in intensive care units, and other ‘standalone’ infrastructure in hospitals, has not been affected by the attack.

“We are at the very early stages of fully understanding the threat, the impacts,” Reid said on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. He said there would be an update on what the attack means for the healthcare system’s services later in the morning.

“[For now] everyone should continue to come forward [for hospital appointments] until they hear something different from us, in terms of services impacted.”

Reid said the vaccination programme has not been affected by the attack.