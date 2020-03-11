Poll: Have you changed how you wash your hands?

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that there are ten new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the current total on the island to 34.

The government has taken significant action to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus: advising people not to travel to Italy for any reasons.

But one of the best ways to protect yourself from Covid-19 – spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame – is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

Assistant Professor of Virology at Trinity College Dublin Kim Roberts recommends “scrubbing every finger” with the whole process taking at least 20 seconds.

So today we’re asking: Have you changed how you wash your hands?

