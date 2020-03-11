This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you changed how you wash your hands?

One of the best ways to protect yourself and others is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 11:04 AM
1 hour ago 11,855 Views 26 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

LAST NIGHT, HEALTH officials confirmed that there are ten new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the current total on the island to 34.

The government has taken significant action to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus: advising people not to travel to Italy for any reasons. 

But one of the best ways to protect yourself from Covid-19 – spread through droplets caused by sneezing or coughing, or by touching a surface that someone has sneezed or coughed on within a particular time frame – is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water. 

Assistant Professor of Virology at Trinity College Dublin Kim Roberts recommends  “scrubbing every finger” with the whole process taking at least 20 seconds.   

So today we’re asking: Have you changed how you wash your hands? 


Poll Results:

Yes, I now follow best practice guidelines (1025)
No, I already followed those guidelines (318)
No, I wash them without following the guidelines (135)
No, I don't wash my hands (43)




COMMENTS (26)

