INMO calls for isolation period for Covid-positive healthcare workers to be increased

THE NUMBER OF healthcare workers contracting Covid-19 continues to grow, with nurses the group most affected.

Nurses account for almost a third (32%) of all healthcare worker cases of Covid-19, and 4% off all new cases, in the most recent week for which figures are available (15-21 November).

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (INMO) wants the duration of self-isolation for Covid-positive healthcare staff to be increased so it’s in line with advice for the general public.

The self-isolation period for healthcare workers is seven days, but the INMO wants it raised to be the same as for the general public.

Most people can stop self-isolating when they have had no fever for five days and it has been 10 days since they first developed symptoms.

To combat the high infection rate among healthcare workers, the INMO is also calling for the government to classify Covid-19 as an occupational illness, to give the Health and Safety Authority the power to investigate and inspect premises.

The figures were released today by the INMO, which has analysed weekly reports by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) into the infection rate among healthcare workers.