Wednesday 23 September 2020
Poll: When do you think you'll next be able to go a foreign holiday?

The pandemic has put a halt on most holiday plans this year.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 23 Sep 2020, 9:07 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Iryna Rasko
Image: Shutterstock/Iryna Rasko

MANY PEOPLE HAVE had to cancel holidays abroad this year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

In July, the government published its Green List of foreign countries which allow Irish people to travel abroad to without having to restrict their movements for 14 days afterwards when they return.

While some people have hopped at the chance to pack up and travel out of the country, many others are still hesitant as Covid-19 figures have continued to rise in recent weeks. 

So, today we want to know: When do you think you’ll next be able to go a foreign holiday? 


Poll Results:

Towards the end of 2021 (285)
Beyond that (211)
The first half of next year (119)
Before the end of this year (46)




Hayley Halpin
