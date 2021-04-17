#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 17 April 2021
Covid-19: Confirmed cases in hospital continue to fall across Ireland, with slight increase in ICU numbers

The figures were published by the HSE last night

By Tadgh McNally Saturday 17 Apr 2021, 12:08 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE NUMBER OF patients being treated in hospital for Covid-19 has fallen, following a slight rise yesterday.

There are now 179 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals across the state as of 8pm yesterday, falling from 192 in the previous 24 hours, according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update.

There has also been a slight increase in the number of patients in critical care with Covid-19.

There are now 51 people in ICU receiving treatment for Covid-19, an increase of 1 on the previous 24 hour period. 26 of these patients are receiving ventilated care.

The hospitals with the highest number of Covid-19 patients include the Mater Hospital (19), Connolly Hospital (18), St James’ Hospital (17), Beaumont Hospital (16), Naas Hospital (13) and Tallaght Hospital (13).

It comes as there was a further 420 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Ireland last night, alongside 11 deaths spread across multiple months.

HSE Chief Paul Reid says that the progress of the vaccination programme is leading to a decreased level of sickness across cohorts who have received the vaccine, including that almost 1.2 million vaccines have been administered.

Tadgh McNally
