186 Covid-19 patients treated in hospital as vaccine portal opens for 65-year-olds

THE NUMBER OF patients being treated for Covid-19 in Irish hospitals fell to a level at the weekend that has not been reached in more than six months.

Data published on the HSE’s Daily Operations website showed there were 176 coronavirus patients in hospital at 8pm on Saturday night, a figure not reached since 8 October.

The number had risen slightly by last night, when 186 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in the country’s hospitals.

Previous HSE data shows that hospital figures regularly increase at weekends, when patients are less likely to be discharged.

There were 46 people with Covid-19 in intensive care units last night, of whom 28 were receiving ventilation care.

Speaking yesterday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the situation in Ireland is much better now compared to four weeks ago.

“The plan is working. If it continues to work and if we continue to bend down the curve and get these vaccines out, we can be having a very, very positive, encouraging conversation about the summer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 vaccine portal opens for people aged 65 this morning.

More than 100,000 people have registered for vaccines on the portal since it opened for people aged 69 last Thursday. Vaccinations for people in the 65-69 year-old age group are expected to begin this week.