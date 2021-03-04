Number of people with Covid-19 in ICUs drops to lowest level since early January

Medics in PPE and ambulances outside the ED at the Mater Hospital in Dublin

THERE ARE 461 patients with Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, including 107 patients in intensive care, as of 8am this morning, continuing a downward trend.

27 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, and 47 were discharged.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital has also fallen significantly since a peak of 2,020 cases in mid-January.

The number of people receiving care in an ICU has also steadily fallen in recent weeks, with 107 patients in intensive care this morning.

Six people were admitted to ICU in the past 24 hours and nine have been discharged.

This is the lowest number of patients in ICU since 8 January, when there were also 107 patients in ICU with Covid-19.

Health officials yesterday confirmed that a further 25 people with Covid-19 died in Ireland.

The total number of people with the virus who have died in Ireland now stands at 4,357.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also said that 566 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total to 221,189.

In a statement last night, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “Through the hard work and sacrifice of the vast majority of people, key disease indicators continue on a positive trajectory.”

However, Dr Glynn added that outbreaks are still happening in the community, “including those linked to extended families, workplaces and funerals”.

“We need to keep our guard against the B117 variant of Covid-19, which we know is dominant in Ireland at present and highly transmissible,” Dr Glynn said.

“Our willingness to stick with the public health advice in our daily routine has brought us the progress that we can see today. Together, through staying at home as much as possible, social distancing, hand washing and wearing face coverings, we can continue to drive down the spread of Covid-19,” he said.