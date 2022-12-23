Doctors and nurses 'feel abandoned' amid surge in respiratory viruses, INMO says

THE HSE IS seeing more people currently in hospital with Covid-19 than had been expected in even it’s most “pessimistic projections,” it said as the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’ general secretary claimed that hospital staff were being abandoned.

In a statement yesterday, the HSE warned that winter respiratory viruses would put the healthcare system under more pressure “than has ever been seen,” something that INMO head Phil Ni Sheaghdha says could have been avoided.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, she said:

“Since mid July hospitals have been overcrowded to a level that we have been saying they are now have themselves reservoirs for cross infection. That didn’t happen yesterday when the crisis management team was set up, that’s been in place since July.”

“We have poor ventilation in our hospitals, we have situations where people who are undiagnosed with infectious diseases are on trolleys within reaching distance of the person on the next trolley.

“The absolute pressure that’s now on nurses, doctors and others in the frontline, who are trying to do their best trying to cope. They are now becoming distraught. They’re extremely angry. They feel that they have been abandoned to a situation that was avoidable if planning had been put in place at the right time,” she said.

The HSE has stated its concerned that over 900 patients may be in hospital with flu in the first week of January, with that number likely continuing to rise further into January.

There are currently around 656 people in hospital with Covid-19, 26 of whom are in ICU and a further 600 hospitalised with other respiratory conditions.

When asked if hospitals should restrict visitors, Ni Sheaghdha said that that was their own deciison to make however many cases were being spread from inside hospitals rather than being brought in by visitors.

“There must be an absolute focus between now and the end of February on delivering safe care. It is not sufficient to constantly come out publicly and say this is going to get worse and the HSE are going to have difficulty coping not good enough,” Ní Sheaghdha added.

Advertisement

Also speaking on the show, Dr Barry Kent of St James Hospital Dublin, warned that the peak in respiratory viruses including Covid-19 and the flu has come much earlier than usual.

“We’re seeing those viruses at a much earlier stage of the season than we normally would. So we often see it in the new year period and the early, early part of of the year when we have the most admissions with these with these injections,” Kent explained

“Whereas now we’re seeing a very, very significant burden of illness at Christmas.”

“A lot of people coming in are coming in for other reasons and ended up having Covid identified almost by chance, or have symptoms caused by Covid. So we’re kind of getting a triple whammy of respiratory viruses. At the moment, our flu rates particularly have have really skyrocketed in the last in the last two or three weeks.”

“We’ve been seeing a reasonable amount of a virus that we always think of as a pediatric virus that can call RSV, which causes can cause quite nasty freezing illnesses. And again, we’re seeing a fair bit of that in in people who have who have asthma and COPD and underlying chronic lung conditions.”

Kent added that a major consequence of the current crisis is that hospitals will find it “much more challenging” to provide chemotherapy and surgeries in the coming months.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson, David Cullinane, has slammed the government for the current overcrowding and said the situation has become an emergency.

“Emergency department dysfunction such as this is a symptom of everything going wrong at the same time in a health service which does not have enough capacity,” Cullinane said.

“After nearly 2½ years in the job, the Minister for Health has yet to produce a multi-annual plan for the health service.”

“This is now an emergency and must be treated as such. All options must be on the table including utilising private health care capacity. We must mobilise all available resources to take pressure off our hospitals, our front line health care workers and to provide better care to patients.

“This emergency was entirely predictable. A shortage of capacity in our hospitals, insufficient GP capacity and particularly out of hours services and a lack of care options in the home and community are all factors driving patients to EDs,” he stated.