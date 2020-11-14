#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 14 November 2020
Advertisement

'Encouraging news': Covid-19 hospitalisations fall compared to start of Level Five

Currently, there are 254 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 35 in ICU.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 14 Nov 2020, 2:45 PM
1 hour ago 6,237 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5266743
Image: Shutterstock/Guschenkova
Image: Shutterstock/Guschenkova

THE NUMBER OF patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen to 254 in what the head of the HSE has called “encouraging news”.

Currently, there are 254 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 35 in ICU.

The figures represent a decrease on the growing numbers of hospitalised patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 that were seen in recent weeks.

CEO of the HSE Paul Reid said the figures were “really encouraging news”.

“Let’s hope this is the start of a trend so that these patients can get home for Christmas with their families,” Reid said.

“We can all help to stop more admissions,” he said.

Covid-19 Dashboard hospitalisations Source: Covid-19 Dashboard

At the start of the implementation of Level Five restrictions on 22 October, 204 Covid-19 patients were in hospital and 37 were in ICU.

The number of hospitalised coronavirus patients reached 344, with 39 in ICU, on 26 October – the highest number of Covid-19 patients in hospital since the end of May.

Overall, the number of new daily cases has decreased since the start of Level Five restrictions, which have placed stringent limitations on most forms of social activity.

However, public health officials have warned the government that the rate of infection among over-65s and in nursing homes is concerning.

In a letter from Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly on 5 November, Holohan said that the incidence of Covid-19 among older people was a cause for concern.

“Notwithstanding the continued overall decrease in case numbers and incidence rates in the general population, outbreaks in nursing homes and the burden of infection among the older age groups (65 years and older) remain a concern,” Holohan said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

As of 5 November, 56 open clusters of Covid-19 were associated with nursing homes, while 33 were associated with hospitals.

Yesterday, seven deaths and 482 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.

Holohan said that the increase was an “important reminder of the unpredictable nature of this highly infectious disease”.

“We need to hold firm to the public health advice: keep 2m distance, wash our hands, wear face coverings where appropriate and limit ourselves to essential contacts from our own household,” he said.

“If we can keep up high levels of compliance, we can get to where we need to be on 1 December.”

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie