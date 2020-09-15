This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 15 September 2020
Advertisement

The number of Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals is now 68, the highest figure since mid-June

There are currently 13 C0vid-19 cases in ICU – the highest figure since 30 June.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 15 Sep 2020, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 11,122 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5205472

THE NUMBER OF people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland has reached its highest point since mid-June, according to data released by the Department of Health today. 

A total of 68 confirmed Covid-19 cases are currently in Irish hospitals – the highest figure since 16 June. 

There are currently 13 Covid-19 cases in ICU – the highest figure since 30 June. 

20200915_180907 Source: Department of Health

It comes after the Government unveiled its five-level plan for ‘Living With Covid-19′ over the next six months earlier today. 

The plan, which has been well-flagged in advance, was confirmed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a briefing at Dublin Castle this morning. 

The plan sets out five different levels of restrictions that can be in place in different counties depending on the levels of Covid-19 in each area. 

Level 1 will mean the least severe of the restrictions with Level 5 the most serious. 

Under the current Level 2, visitors from 1-3 other households up to a maximum of six people can gather in another household. 

This is different in Dublin which is facing “additional measures”. In the capital the six-person limit is also in place but visitors can be from just one other household only. 

Related Read

14.09.20 Self-isolation period for Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days from 14

Dubliners are also encouraged to limit travel outside the region.

In a statement today, The Irish College of General Practitioners welcomed the Government’s plan but urged people to restrict their contacts in order to protect vulnerable people. 

“Cases are rising, especially in Dublin and that is a worrying trend,” Clinical Lead on COVID-19, Dr Nuala O’Connor said today. 

“Dublin numbers have increased ten-fold in the past two months. If this continues, we won’t be able to continue to protect our older population and those who are medically vulnerable who run the risk of a more severe course and higher risk of dying from Covid-19. 

“We will struggle to keep the virus out of hospitals, nursing homes, or direct provision centres or workplaces,” Dr O’Connor added.

“We want our schools and colleges to stay open .We don’t want to return to the situation in March, but we now know the most effective way to beat the virus and keep the numbers down.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Mary Favier, ICGP COVID-19 Adviser said today that “this framework for the next six months will help GPs and the health services to plan and protect our vulnerable.

“We urge people to be as vigilant as possible. The vast majority of people with symptoms of an infection do not have COVID-19 but testing is vital to help individuals and families keep the schools and the economy open.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie