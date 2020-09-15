The number of Covid-19 cases in Irish hospitals is now 68, the highest figure since mid-June

THE NUMBER OF people hospitalised with Covid-19 in Ireland has reached its highest point since mid-June, according to data released by the Department of Health today.

A total of 68 confirmed Covid-19 cases are currently in Irish hospitals – the highest figure since 16 June.

There are currently 13 Covid-19 cases in ICU – the highest figure since 30 June.

Source: Department of Health

It comes after the Government unveiled its five-level plan for ‘Living With Covid-19′ over the next six months earlier today.

The plan, which has been well-flagged in advance, was confirmed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at a briefing at Dublin Castle this morning.

The plan sets out five different levels of restrictions that can be in place in different counties depending on the levels of Covid-19 in each area.

Level 1 will mean the least severe of the restrictions with Level 5 the most serious.

Under the current Level 2, visitors from 1-3 other households up to a maximum of six people can gather in another household.

This is different in Dublin which is facing “additional measures”. In the capital the six-person limit is also in place but visitors can be from just one other household only.

Dubliners are also encouraged to limit travel outside the region.

In a statement today, The Irish College of General Practitioners welcomed the Government’s plan but urged people to restrict their contacts in order to protect vulnerable people.

“Cases are rising, especially in Dublin and that is a worrying trend,” Clinical Lead on COVID-19, Dr Nuala O’Connor said today.

“Dublin numbers have increased ten-fold in the past two months. If this continues, we won’t be able to continue to protect our older population and those who are medically vulnerable who run the risk of a more severe course and higher risk of dying from Covid-19.

“We will struggle to keep the virus out of hospitals, nursing homes, or direct provision centres or workplaces,” Dr O’Connor added.

“We want our schools and colleges to stay open .We don’t want to return to the situation in March, but we now know the most effective way to beat the virus and keep the numbers down.”

Dr Mary Favier, ICGP COVID-19 Adviser said today that “this framework for the next six months will help GPs and the health services to plan and protect our vulnerable.

“We urge people to be as vigilant as possible. The vast majority of people with symptoms of an infection do not have COVID-19 but testing is vital to help individuals and families keep the schools and the economy open.”