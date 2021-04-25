#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 25 April 2021
Covid-19 hospitalisations rise overnight as vaccine rollout hits 40k doses for second day running

There were 163 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of 8pm last night.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 25 Apr 2021, 12:02 PM
1 hour ago 11,856 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5419776
Image: RollingNews
Image: RollingNews

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen overnight.

According to figures from the HSE’s Covid-19 Data Hub, there were 174 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of 8am this morning.

This is an increase of 11 on 8pm last night.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Tallaght Hospital (19), Mater Hosptial (16), Letterkenny Hospital (14), University Hospital Limerick (12) and Naas Hospital (11).

There are 45 people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in ICU, recorded at 11:30am this morning.

On Friday, there were 42,756 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered, with a total of 1,359,921 doses administered in total.

Of the 42,756 doses, 31,631 jabs were first doses while 11,125 jabs were second doses.

The total number of first doses is 966,611, which according to vaccine group chair Brian MacCraith is over 25% of the total adult population.

Of the total vaccines administered:

  • 1,012,333 were Pfizer/BioNTech
  • 284,773 were AstraZeneca
  • 62,815 were Moderna

According to Professor MacCraith, there will be a delivery of 165,000 additional AstraZeneca vaccines arriving into Ireland next week.

