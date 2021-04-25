Covid-19 hospitalisations rise overnight as vaccine rollout hits 40k doses for second day running

THE NUMBER OF people in hospital with Covid-19 has risen overnight.

According to figures from the HSE’s Covid-19 Data Hub, there were 174 people in hospital with Covid-19 as of 8am this morning.

This is an increase of 11 on 8pm last night.

The hospitals with the highest numbers of Covid-19 patients last night include Tallaght Hospital (19), Mater Hosptial (16), Letterkenny Hospital (14), University Hospital Limerick (12) and Naas Hospital (11).

There are 45 people with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in ICU, recorded at 11:30am this morning.

On Friday, there were 42,756 doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered, with a total of 1,359,921 doses administered in total.

Of the 42,756 doses, 31,631 jabs were first doses while 11,125 jabs were second doses.

The total number of first doses is 966,611, which according to vaccine group chair Brian MacCraith is over 25% of the total adult population.

Positive facts re Vaccine rollout:



>25% of adults have now received dose 1



>10% of adults are fully vaccinated



>41k vaccinations on Friday

~40k vaccinations on Thursday



This will be our biggest week to date.



165k AZ doses confirmed to arrive next week.#BrighterDaysAhead — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) April 24, 2021

Of the total vaccines administered:

1,012,333 were Pfizer/BioNTech

284,773 were AstraZeneca

62,815 were Moderna

According to Professor MacCraith, there will be a delivery of 165,000 additional AstraZeneca vaccines arriving into Ireland next week.