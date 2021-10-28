#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 28 October 2021
Advertisement

'It's not really true' that increasing ICU beds will make Covid situation better, HSE CEO says

Health officials yesterday confirmed 1,631 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Oct 2021, 10:55 AM
48 minutes ago 5,666 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5585869
HSE chief Paul Reid
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
HSE chief Paul Reid
HSE chief Paul Reid
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

HSE CHIEF PAUL Reid has said “it’s not really true” that if ICU bed capacity is increased that the Covid-19 situation will be better.

Health officials yesterday confirmed 1,631 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

As of 8am yesterday morning, there were 503 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 101 are in ICU.

NPHET also confirmed there had been 67 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,436. Deputy Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said in a press briefing yesterday afternoon that 14 of the 67 deaths announced today happened in the past week. 

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast, Reid said hospital figures will “most likely grow” over the coming weeks. 

Reid said there’s “significant pressure” on hospitals at the moment, not just from Covid-19, but also RSV and early indicators of flu. 

“Inevitably with Covid, it’s here with us for some time. There will be hospitalisations, there will sadly be ICU [admissions], and even more sadly there will be mortalities,” he said. 

Reid said there has been “much debate if we just increase ICU beds it will be better … but that’s not really true”. 

Related Reads

27.10.21 Five to 12 year olds are now the age group with the highest Covid incidence rate
27.10.21 Health authorities accused of poor communication as more than half of pregnant women forgo vaccine
26.10.21 Covid-19 pandemic is 'far from finished', says WHO

“There’s a level to which you can increase your ICU capacity and have that constrained by Covid,” he said. 

“Any one number of Covid has a disproportionate impact on hospitals. When we say 500 people in hospital, the impact is significantly more than 500 people in hospital … we end up having to close some wards and isolate some individuals,” he added. 

Speaking to Newtalk’s Pat Kenny this morning, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the Government doesn’t have a “red line” number at which restrictions would have to be reintroduced.

Speaking at the NPHET press briefing yesterday afternoon, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said “of course” there is a need for more ICU beds. 

However, he added: “But if our response to this pandemic was to build enough ICU beds and enough mortuary space to cope with the severe effects of this infection, I don’t think we would be serving the public well in terms of the advice and guidance we’re giving when the measures that people can take to protect themselves in many situations are relatively straightforward.” 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Reid said the HSE hasn’t had to halt elective care across the board during the current surge of Covid-19 infections, but said several individual hospitals across the country have had to do so. 

“What we’re aiming to do as we face into this winter is continue to the extent we can elective care … and deal with some of the non-Covid issues we’re seeing coming through,” he said.

“We do have to take stock of the benefits we’ve seen from the vaccination programme.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie