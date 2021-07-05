Covid-19 infection rate in Ireland's worst-hit area is six times higher than national level

BUNCRANA IN DONEGAL and Dungarvan in Waterford have the country’s highest incidence of Covid-19 as health officials closely monitor Ireland’s disease trajectory.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) last week warned that a fourth wave of infection is coming as the more infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant strain in Ireland.

The latest local electoral area data up to 2 July from the Department of Health shows that while the national 14-day incidence rate is 102.6 cases per 100,000 people, Buncrana’s incidence is six times higher at 608.1 per 100,000 while Dungarvan’s rate stands at 600.1.

The third-highest incidence rate in the country is in Carndonagh, Donegal (489.3 per 100,000), while the fourth-highest incidence is in Athlone, Westmeath (308.5 per 100,000).

In contrast, 13 areas in a number of different counties – including Granard in Longford, Rosslare in Wexford and Westport in Mayo – have recorded less than five cases of Covid-19 over the past 14 days.

Areas including Tralee in Kerry, Macroom in Cork and Greystones in Wicklow all have similarly low levels of Covid-19.

Health officials last night confirmed a further 562 cases in Ireland. There are currently 51 Covid-19 patients in hospital, with 14 people in ICU, the same figure as yesterday.

A total of 3,078 cases were reported in Ireland last week compared to 2,393 cases in the previous seven days.

On Saturday, Northern Ireland recorded a further 460 Covid-19 cases, the highest daily figure in almost five months.

As infection levels rise, Ireland’s vaccine rollout continues apace with almost 50% of the population full vaccinated.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Pharmacies today began administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine to people aged 18-34 as Government meets with the hospitality industry over the delayed reopening of indoor dining.

The same age group can wait to receive an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna through the HSE’s online portal when their age cohort becomes eligible.

The portal is to open to people aged 30-34 from Friday 9 July and then younger age cohorts in August.

HSE CEO Paul Reid confirmed today that 343,000 vaccines doses were administered last week with almost 4.3 million doses administered in Ireland to date.

Of doses administered so far, approximately 2.7 million have been Pfizer, 920,000 have been AstraZeneca, 370,000 have been Moderna with 72,000 Janssen have been administered.