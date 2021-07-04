Coronavirus: 562 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that a further 562 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Ireland.

The Department of Health has also said there are currently 48 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up six from yesterday, with 14 people in ICU, the same as yesterday.

Yesterday, 488 new cases were confirmed with 512 on Friday.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the illness.