HSE: Eris variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland

THE HSE HAS said that the Eris variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland.

The health service said that the variant is more transmissible than previous strains and has been detected in relation to outbreaks in Irish hospitals, and in other settings.

The variant, which is one of a group descendant from the Omicron strain that has contributed to a surge in Covid-19 cases in different places around the world, was detected at the end of last month in England, and quickly spread.

The HSE noted that there is no evidence suggesting that the variant causes a more severe form of illness.

Professor of Immunology Christine Loscher told The Journal that a mixture of waning immunity from past infections and vaccinations amongst the public, a greater level of outdoor travel and an increase in indoor socialising due to the bad weather are all factors contributing to a current rise in Covid-19 cases in hospitals at present.

There are currently 408 cases of the virus in hospital, which is over three times the level of hospitalised cases just a fortnight ago.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation has called for a review of infection control measures in hospitals, care homes and other healthcare settings as several hospital in Kerry, Kilkenny and Galway have made changes to visitation and mask wearing protocols in light of outbreaks.