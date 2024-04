THE NATIONAL LIBRARY of Ireland has acquired an archive of images from the press photographers Ireland that give a moving insight into what life was like during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The images captured by photojournalists up and down the country show health workers in PPE, empty bars, and family members communicating through glass.

Though they are from just 2021-22, the pictures are a stark and moving reminder of a “difficult time” in Ireland’s history, that can at times seem already distant in memory.

The work of more than 70 press photographer’s is showcased in the collection of almost 200 images.

As well as deserted streets and socially distanced reunions, the photos show key photographs of officials including Simon Harris, the now-Taoiseach who was the Minister for Health, and the former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Houlihan.

The Director of the National Library Audrey Whitty said that the pandemic was a hard time, and that the ‘Live under Covid-19′ archive is a “valuable” historical record of that period.

The President of Press Photographers Ireland, David Branigan said: “It is said that journalism is the first draft of history, and press photography has an important place in documenting our nation’s story. We are dedicated to showcasing the extraordinary work of our members and promoting the role of the press photographer, which has provided this unique view of Ireland during the pandemic.”

He said that the press photographers involved were delighted to donate their work so it could inform generations to come.

The archive will be available to view after it is catalogued later this year.

A preview of the images:

Two men in an empty pub.

Socially distanced mass.

Social distancing at the park.

Loved ones meeting through a window.

A reunion.

A socially distanced visit to Santa.