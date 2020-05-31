Coronavirus: Two deaths and 66 new cases confirmed in Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further two people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

The deaths bring to 1,652 the number of people with the coronavirus who have died in this country.

Yesterday the number had been 1,651 but validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of 1 death

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has also announced that 66 further cases have been reported, meaning that there has been a total of 24,990 Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland.

There have been 523 deaths and 4,716 cases in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The latest update from NPHET comes as there is an ongoing debate about the speed at which Covid-19 restrictions are being unwound in this country.