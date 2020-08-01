This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 August, 2020
'Do not organise or attend house parties': Dr Ronan Glynn issues warning amid 'concerning trend'

Glynn has also asked workplaces to review their procedures and protocols.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 1 Aug 2020, 6:58 PM
35 minutes ago 9,918 Views 40 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5166026

Dr Ronan Glynn arriving at Dublin Castle on Friday. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ACTING CHIEF MEDICAL Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has issued a warning to people and businesses over what he has described as a “concerning trend” of Covid-19 cases in this country.

The National Public Health Emergency Team this evening said that 45 new cases of the virus had been confirmed, following a spike of 85 cases on Thursday and 38 yesterday.

Glynn said this means there has been an average of 44 cases over the past five days.

“This trend is clearly concerning and now is the time to ensure you and your families are making every effort to keep each other safe,” he said.

In a statement published by the Department of Health and in a series of messages on social media, Glynn provided a number of pieces of advice for people and businesses to follow:

Ensure gatherings are kept to a minimum and invite no more than 10 others into your home.

Do not organise or attend house parties.

Restaurants must enforce a limit of 50 people (including staff) on their premises at any one time.

All workplaces should again review their procedures and protocols.

Avoid congregated settings or environments where safety precautions are not in place.

Wash your hands regularly, carry hand sanitizer and wear a face covering where appropriate.

Ensure you isolate immediately if you experience any flu-like symptoms.

It is our individual action that will stop the spread.

Speaking on Thursday, Glynn also reiterated the “basic public health advice” that was given to people as Covid-19 first emerged in this country.

“First of all, if you’ve got symptoms, isolate and come forward, don’t wait. Secondly, if you know that you’ve been a contact of a case, please come forward for testing. Thirdly, I said this last week, one of the things that concerns us is that people have forgotten the basic message around distancing. We need to physically distance, the one to two meters is vital in the context of this disease, the disease is still out there.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

