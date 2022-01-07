Covid-19: 21,926 new confirmed cases, 936 in hospital and 84 in ICU

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE reported an additional 21,926 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am this morning, 936 people were in hospital with the virus, 84 of whom were receiving treatment in intensive care.

Yesterday, there were 23,817 cases of Covid-19 reported, with 941 people in hospital and 90 in ICU. The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) also reported 40 deaths in the last week due to Covid-19.

