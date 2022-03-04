Coronavirus: 8,337 new cases and 670 patients in hospital, including 43 in ICU

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 4,033 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

Additionally, 4,304 people registered positive antigen tests on the HSE website.

It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 8,337.

As of 8am this morning, 670 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 43 in ICU.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 4,042 cases from PCR tests and 4,746 from antigens.

There were 661 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 46 in ICU.