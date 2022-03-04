Coronavirus: 8,337 new cases and 670 patients in hospital, including 43 in ICU

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported 4,033 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.
Additionally, 4,304 people registered positive antigen tests on the HSE website.
It brings the day’s cases to a combined total of 8,337.
As of 8am this morning, 670 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 43 in ICU.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported 4,042 cases from PCR tests and 4,746 from antigens.
There were 661 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 46 in ICU.
