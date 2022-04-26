Coronavirus: 2,837 new cases reported as number of Covid patients at lowest since December

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 2,837 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.
1,236 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed through PCR tests.
Additionally, 1,601 more positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 477 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, including 33 in ICU.
The last time the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital on a single day fell below 500 was in December 2021.
Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,310 cases of Covid-19 confirmed through PCR tests and 3,531 positive antigen tests from across the weekend.
535 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 43 were in ICU.
7,019 people have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of yesterday’s count.
