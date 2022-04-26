Coronavirus: 2,837 new cases reported as number of Covid patients at lowest since December

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 2,837 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

1,236 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed through PCR tests.

Additionally, 1,601 more positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 477 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, including 33 in ICU.

The last time the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital on a single day fell below 500 was in December 2021.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,310 cases of Covid-19 confirmed through PCR tests and 3,531 positive antigen tests from across the weekend.

535 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 43 were in ICU.

7,019 people have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of yesterday’s count.