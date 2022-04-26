#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 26 April 2022
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 2,837 new cases reported as number of Covid patients at lowest since December

477 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, the first time the figure dropped below 500 since December.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 26 Apr 2022, 3:42 PM
22 minutes ago 2,090 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5748074
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 2,837 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

1,236 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed through PCR tests.

Additionally, 1,601 more positive antigen tests were registered through the HSE portal.

As of 8am today, 477 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, including 33 in ICU.

The last time the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital on a single day fell below 500 was in December 2021.

Yesterday, the Department of Health reported an additional 3,310 cases of Covid-19 confirmed through PCR tests and 3,531 positive antigen tests from across the weekend.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

535 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 43 were in ICU.

7,019 people have died with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, as of yesterday’s count.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie