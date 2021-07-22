Coronavirus: 1,189 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Dr Ronan Glynn urged people who intend on travelling to be aware of the disease profile in the area they are visiting.

Dr Ronan Glynn urged people who intend on travelling to be aware of the disease profile in the area they are visiting.

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,189 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 95 patients with the coronavirus disease are in hospital today, including 23 people in intensive care units.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said there has been a “sharp increase” in the level of travel-related cases of Covid-19.

“As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally,” Dr Glynn said.

Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

Dr Glynn urged anyone who has recently returned to Ireland and has symptoms of Covid-19 – including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose – to self-isolate and get tested without delay.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

Yesterday, 1,378 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 96 patients with the illness in hospital, 22 of whom were in intensive care.