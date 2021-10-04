Coronavirus: 892 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 892 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, 333 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 64 in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 1,051 new cases of Covid-19, 319 people with the virus in hospital and 60 in ICU.

Deaths are being announced weekly due to the HSE data breach in May – as of Wednesday, 5,249 people have died with Covid-19 in Ireland.