Saturday 23 October 2021
Coronavirus: 2,427 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 23 Oct 2021, 12:08 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 2,427 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, there were 449 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 93 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,466 new cases of Covid-19, 457 people with the virus in hospital and 90 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday that there had been 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told journalists yesterday evening that there was “always a possibility that restrictions may need to be reintroduced… but what we’re aiming to do is to get through this winter without having to do that”.

“I think it’s increasingly clear that Covid is going to be with us forever.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan yesterday said: “The bank holiday weekend will bring increased levels of socialising across the country. With the current trajectory of the disease in Ireland it is important that every individual knows and acts on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19.

“Keep social distance, wear a face mask appropriately, wash your hands regularly and manage your contacts. If you are meeting indoors with others, ensure the room is well ventilated, avoid crowded situations and if it feels like an unsafe environment, leave.

“Be mindful of the symptoms of the disease such as fever, cough, or flu like symptoms. If you do experience any symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test as soon as possible.”

