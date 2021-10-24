#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 1,725 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Jane Moore Sunday 24 Oct 2021, 12:12 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,725 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am this morning, there were 473 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 97 are in ICU.

Yesterday, there were 2,427 new cases of Covid-19, 449 people with the virus in hospital and 93 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said on Wednesday that there had been 63 deaths notified in the past week, bringing to 5,369 the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said yesterday that Covid is “putting severe pressure” on the country’s health system.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Saturday with Katie Hannon, he said: “It’s a real challenge for us, particularly as we head into winter. This is going to be probably one of the most difficult winters we faced for many years, so it is difficult for us.”

