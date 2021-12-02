#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Thursday 2 December 2021
Advertisement

Coronavirus: 4,163 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 5:12 PM
1 hour ago 27,936 Views 48 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5617805
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,163 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland this afternoon.

As of 8am today, 545 hospital patients have Covid-19, including 117 who are in ICU.

Yesterday, 3,793 new cases were confirmed while 578 Covid-19 patients were in hospital, of whom 117 were in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said yesterday that there had been 55 deaths notified to them in the past week, bringing Ireland’s total to 5,707.

Deaths related to Covid-19 are being announced on a weekly basis.

“The additional efforts to adhere to the public health measures we have all been taking over the last few weeks are having a positive impact. We are beginning to see stabilisation in a range of key indicators of incidence of Covid-19,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said. 

“Stabilisation is happening at too high a level. The current high incidence is driven by the Delta variant, which, coupled with the presence of the Omicron variant, means that the trajectory of the disease remains uncertain,” Dr Holohan said. 

He noted that in the last seven days, 478 people with Covid-19 were admitted to hospital with 46 people admitted to ICU.

“We know that public health measures we are all familiar with work to limit transmission of Covid-19 in the community. Choosing to follow the public health advice is difficult, particularly at this time of year, however, is it the key to changing the trajectory of the disease,” Dr Holohan said. 

“Please continue to wash your hands regularly, keep your distance, choose outdoors instead of indoors for meeting up and open windows indoors, use good respiratory hygiene, reduce your social contacts and wear your mask if is recommended for you,” he added. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dr Holohan said that “in the over 75 age group, where people have been taking up the offer of a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in high numbers, we are seeing significant reductions in the incidence of disease”.

“This is another positive development and further evidence that getting a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine helps to protect from the most severe effects of Covid-19. I urge everyone, when your turn comes, take the vaccine that is offered to you as soon as it is available,” he said. 

With reporting by Jane Moore

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (48)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie