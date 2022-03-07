#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 7 March 2022
Coronavirus: 7,541 new PCR-confirmed cases and 12,311 positive antigen tests reported since Friday

The Department of Health confirmed the latest figures in a statement this afternoon.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 7 Mar 2022, 3:09 PM
Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported an additional 2,383 positive PCR cases of Covid-19 in Ireland in the past 24 hours.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) also reported 1,254 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus yesterday, as well as 3,904 PCR-confirmed cases on Saturday.

This brings the total number of PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 since Friday to 7,541.

In addition, there were 4,014 positive antigen tests reported through the HSE website on Friday, 3,537 on Saturday and 4,760 yesterday.

This brings the combined total of antigens to 12,311.

Combining the two figures leads to an overall total of 19,852 cases of Covid-19 being reported since last Friday.

As of 8am today, 808 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 47 are in ICU.

Speaking today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that it’s “entirely possible” that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) will outline that Covid-19 vaccines will be annual.

“So you might get your flu vaccine and your Covid-19 at the same time and I’m expecting a view from NIAC shortly on a fourth vaccine for those who are more vulnerable,” Donnelly said. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

