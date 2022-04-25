Coronavirus: 6,841 cases recorded over weekend as death toll surpasses 7,000

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have been notified of an additional 3,310 cases of Covid-19 confirmed through PCR tests and 3,531 positive antigen tests.

Additionally, 20 more people who died with Covid-19 have been recorded, bringing the total to 7,016.

As of 8am today, 535 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, including 43 in ICU.

There were 1,058 PCR-confirmed cases notified today, 705 on Sunday, and 1,547 on Saturday.

1,188 people registered a positive antigen test yesterday, 1,016 on Saturday, and 1,327 on Friday.