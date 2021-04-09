Coronavirus: 34 further deaths across at least five months and 473 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 473 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported that 34 more people have died with Covid-19.

Of the deaths reported today 3 occurred in April, 4 occurred in March, 19 occurred in February, 5 occurred in January, and 3 occurred in December or earlier.

The latest figures bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 240,192 and the death toll to 4,769.

Of the cases notified today:

224 are men / 247 are women

76% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

229 in Dublin, 32 in Kildare, 21 in Mayo, 19 in Meath, 30 in Donegal and the remaining 142 cases are spread across 19 other counties

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, said: “Anyone exposed to Covid-19 over the Easter weekend will now be at their most infectious – please isolate and contact your GP to arrange a test if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.”

As of 8am today, 212 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised. A total of 53 of these are in intensive care units. There has been 17 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of 6 April, 961,887 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

679,844 people have received their first dose

282,043 people have received their second dose

The vast majority of people (73.8%) have received the Pfizer vaccine, while 21.9% of recipients have been given the AstraZeneca shot and 4.3% received the Moderna jab.