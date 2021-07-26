Coronavirus: 1,345 new cases confirmed in Ireland

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 1,345 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health has reported that 141 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, including 25 in intensive care units.

Yesterday, 1,126 cases of Covid-19 were reported, with 123 patients with the illness in hospital, 22 of whom were in intensive care.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said there is a high incidence of Covid-19 across many counties and there has been a significant increase in hospitalisation over the last two weeks.

“Please continue to avoid crowded spaces, keep distance from others, keep indoor settings well ventilated by opening windows and doors, wear a mask where appropriate,” he said.

Deputy Chief Medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn urged people to get vaccinated as soon as they have the opportunity to do so.

“87% of cases today are in those aged less than 45 years. If you are awaiting your vaccine or are awaiting your second dose, continue to protect yourself by following public health advice,” he said.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the HSE IT systems.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.