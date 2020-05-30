This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 30 May, 2020
Coronavirus: Nine deaths and 59 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The National Public Health Emergency Team have confirmed the latest figures this afternoon.

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 30 May 2020, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 30,992 Views 41 Comments
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: RollingNews.ie

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further nine people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. 

The National Public Health Emergency Team has also said that the validation of data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has resulted in the denotification of three deaths. It brings the number of people with Covid-19 who have died in this country to 1,651. 

NPHET has also confirmed that a further 59 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases here to 24,929.

HPSC data as of midnight on Thursday records that a total of 3,279 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have resulted in hospitalisation, representing 13% of the total. 

7,955 cases are associated with healthcare workers, representing more than 31% of all cases. Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,031 (48%) followed by Cork with 1,472 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,416 cases (6%).

Speaking yesterday, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn had urged people enjoying the warm weather over the bank holiday weekend to stay within recommended public health guidelines.

People are also being urged to keep record of who they meet to help contact tracers control the spread of the virus.

Read next:

