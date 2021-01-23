Taoiseach says there will be restrictions for six months, schools may not reopen until March

THE TAOISEACH HAS said that Covid-19 restrictions will be in place for at least the first six months of the year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Brendan O’Connor programme, Micheál Martin said the government is taking a “cautious, conservative” approach to lifting restrictions “for the first half of this year”, as Ireland deals with the third wave of the pandemic.

However, he said this does not mean six months of “lockdown”.

“By the summer we will be in a changed environment because of the large-scale vaccination that will have been achieved by then.”

In terms of schools reopening, Martin warned that schools may remain closed until St Patrick’s Day.

He said discussions with the Department of Education and unions are ongoing, and that children with additional needs remain the priority.

He said “a range of options” will be looked at in terms of Leaving Cert exams, adding that an update is expected in the coming weeks.

Martin said he is concerned about the UK strain of the virus, which is thought to be more transmissible, and vaccine delivery delays.

He also said that the rollout of the vaccine to over-70s may be delayed because of production issues with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Martin said the government was waiting on this vaccine and that its delay will “put us in a problem”.

“AstraZeneca was going to be the catalyst to be allowed to move from low level to mass vaccination,” Martin said.

However he said it is still the government’s aim to deliver mass vaccination by the end of June, adding that April, May and June will be key months in terms of the rollout.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Yesterday British pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has warned that supplies of its Covid-19 vaccine to Europe will be “lower than originally anticipated” due to reduced production at a manufacturing site.

The vaccine it developed with the University of Oxford in England is already being rolled out across the UK, but the European Union has not yet approved its use. It is expected to make a decision by 29 January.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, the Irish Department of Health said it was aware of the issue and “monitoring” the developments.

“The Department of Health and the HSE representatives are monitoring the situation closely and will attend a future European Commission meeting with AstraZeneca scheduled for next week,” the statement noted.