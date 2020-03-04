Two more cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

TWO MORE CASES of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been detected in Northern Ireland.

The news comes after the second case of Covid-19 was confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday and a separate case was confirmed in Northern Ireland last Thursday.

“Testing of patients in Northern Ireland has resulted in two further presumptive positive results for coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to three since testing began,” a Stormont Department of Health statement said.

These test outcomes have been now sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

The Department said the two cases are not connected.

One of the individuals recently travelled from Northern Italy. The other had recent contact with a person elsewhere in the UK who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both patients are adults and are receiving appropriate care. Public Health Agency personnel are working rapidly to identify contacts they may have had, with the aim of preventing further spread,” the statement said.

Authorities north and south had said it was always likely cases would be confirmed on the island of Ireland.

The ROI Department of Health confirmed in a statement this evening that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of the two new cases in the North.

“We now understand there are three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, five in total on the island of Ireland,” Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said.

The contact tracing process for the second case in the Republic of Ireland is still underway.

“Given that Covid-19 is a new disease it is understandable that its emergence may give rise to anxiety and fear among the general public. These factors can also give rise to harmful stereotypes,” Dr Holohan said.

This virus knows no borders or race. Restricting travel into Ireland does not form a component of our current response. We must continue to focus on ensuring that everyone is informed and knows what to do in the event they develop symptoms.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One earlier today, Health Minister Simon Harris said that restricting flights arriving from northern Italy, one of the areas affected by a large Covid-19 outbreak, “wouldn’t be effective”.

He said suspending flights from the affected Italian areas would not work for “a variety reasons”, stating that it would not prevent people from those areas arriving into Ireland through other member states.

Harris noted that the issue is being “kept under constant review” on a daily and hourly basis.

His comments come following new advice from new advice from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) that non-essential travel to four Italian regions should now be avoided.

The advice against travelling refers to the Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna regions in northern Italy.

In his comments this evening, Dr Holohan said that “it is essential that any decisions regarding responses to Covid-19 are proportionate, necessary and based on specific public health advice”.

“No other response is appropriate,” he said.

Dr Ronan Glynn added at this evening’s briefing that there’s no need for members of the general public to wear face masks unless they themselves feel ill.

In relation to the use of hand sanitiser, Dr Glynn said the single most effective and cheapest measure a person can use is washing their hands.

Globally, over 90,000 cases and more than 3,100 deaths from Covid-19 have been confirmed, according to figures from the ECDC.

The DFA is also advising against non-essential travel to mainland China, Iran and the Daegu and Cheongdo areas of South Korea.

Latest HSE advice

The HSE’s main advice page on the coronavirus has been changed overnight to note the new case in the Republic.

In a section detailing the risk of catching the virus, the latest advice says:

The risk of catching coronavirus in Ireland is still low. This may change. However, most people may continue to go to work, school and other public places, as usual.

Anyone who knows they have been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days and has symptoms (cough, shortness of breath, fever) should:

Isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room, with a phone

Phone their GP, or emergency department – if this is not possible, phone 112, or 999

In a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

Close contact means either:

Face-to-face contact

Spending more than 15 minutes within 2 metres of an infected person

Living in the same house as an infected person

More details on how to protect yourself from Covid-19 are available on the HSE website.

With reporting by Seán Murray, Rónán Duffy and Press Association