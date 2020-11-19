#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 19 November 2020
Advertisement

Northern Ireland to enter new two-week 'circuit-breaker' from 27 November

A five-week circuit-break lockdown in the region ends tonight.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 19 Nov 2020, 9:00 PM
22 minutes ago 8,459 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5272711
A man wearing a face mask in Belfast (file photo)
Image: PA
A man wearing a face mask in Belfast (file photo)
A man wearing a face mask in Belfast (file photo)
Image: PA

THE STORMONT EXECUTIVE is reportedly set to implement a fresh two-week ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the North.

A meeting of the executive’s parties this evening agreed that new restrictions would begin next Friday, the same day that restrictions on a number of sectors were supposed to end.

Health minister Robin Swann warned that more interventions were necessary before the end of this month to curb the spread of coronavirus.

His ultimatum to Stormont colleagues stated that if they did not take action, a full lockdown in mid-December would not be enough to prevent hospital services from being overwhelmed.

It’s reported that the new restrictions will see the closure of all non-essential retail, leisure and hospitality businesses, and churches.

However, it’s understood that schools will still be allowed to remain open under the restrictions.

Swann also asked fellow ministers to consider local travel restrictions which were legally enforceable

It comes as a five-week circuit-break lockdown in the North ends tonight, after a one-week extension to those restrictions was agreed last Wednesday night.

From tomorrow, cafes, coffee shops, hairdressers and beauticians are allowed to reopen, while pubs, hotels and restaurants had been expected to re-open next Friday.

There were strong divisions among the Stormont executive when the measures were extended last week, as ministers struggled to agree on continuing with restrictions.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Both the DUP and Sinn Fein have been at loggerheads recently over how quickly to reopen the economy

The DUP last week used a peace process-designed veto to thwart its powersharing partner Sinn Fein’s plans to order an extension of Northern Ireland’s circuit-breaker

Earlier today, the North confirmed 12 more Covid-19 deaths and 487 new cases of the virus.

With reporting from Press Association.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie