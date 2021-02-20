Hospitalised Covid-19 patients fall to lowest numbers since early January

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 patients in hospital in Ireland has fallen to its lowest in over a month, continuing a downwards trend.

There are 719 patients with a confirmed case of Covid-19 in hospital as of 8am this morning.

The number of hospitalised Covid-19 patients fell below 750 for the first time today since 4 January, when there were 744 Covid-19 inpatients.

45 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours, and 50 were discharged.

In Intensive Care Units around the country, there are 149 Covid-19 patients.

Five were admitted in the last 24 hours, and four were discharged.

Last Saturday, there were 898 hospitalised Covid-19 patients and 170 in ICU.

The figures peaked in mid-January with 2,020 in hospital on the 18th and 221 in ICU on the 24th.

The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital on 20 February

As the vaccination rollout continues, almost 1,000 people aged over 85 are due to be vaccinated today at The Helix.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said this morning that there is a “very positive day ahead”.

“Heading to The Helix @DCU where over 80 GP practices come together to vaccinate almost 1,000 over 85 year olds,” Reid said.

“A total of 5,000 vaccinations of this age group will take place there soon,” he said.

Source: Paul Reid /Twitter

As of Wednesday, 310,900 vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Ireland, including 197,609 first doses and 113,291 second doses.

763 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) last night, and 28 more people have died.

The death toll from Covid-19 in Ireland has reached 4,109, and the total number of confirmed cases stands at 213,400.