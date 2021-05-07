#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 7 May 2021
Advertisement

The Explainer: Has Covid changed the way we work?

On this week’s podcast episode, we look at how working from home might work in a post-Covid world.

By Aoife Barry Friday 7 May 2021, 8:04 PM
32 minutes ago 709 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5431549

THE PAST 14 months have seen the world of work completely change in Ireland. 

A swathe of workers who normally work in offices found themselves working at home, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the government to tell people to work from home wherever possible.

That message from government hasn’t changed, and looks unlikely to until the country reaches a sufficient vaccination rate. 

This month on the Good Information Project, reporters explored the new world of work. They looked at work and childcare after Covid; the right to disconnect; the Universal Basic Income; work and disability; and how managers will re-learn post-pandemic.

So for this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re joined by Brian Whelan of The Good Information Project to give us an overview of what they examined. Then, reporters Sean Murray and Adam Daly talk Sinéad O’Carooll through some of the aspects they explored in their articles.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

The Good Information Project is co-funded by Journal Media and a grant programme from the European Parliament. Any opinions or conclusions expressed in this work is the author’s own. The European Parliament has no involvement in nor responsibility for the editorial content published by the project. For more information, see here. 

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie