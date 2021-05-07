The Explainer: Has Covid changed the way we work?

THE PAST 14 months have seen the world of work completely change in Ireland.

A swathe of workers who normally work in offices found themselves working at home, after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the government to tell people to work from home wherever possible.

That message from government hasn’t changed, and looks unlikely to until the country reaches a sufficient vaccination rate.

This month on the Good Information Project, reporters explored the new world of work. They looked at work and childcare after Covid; the right to disconnect; the Universal Basic Income; work and disability; and how managers will re-learn post-pandemic.

So for this week’s episode of The Explainer, we’re joined by Brian Whelan of The Good Information Project to give us an overview of what they examined. Then, reporters Sean Murray and Adam Daly talk Sinéad O’Carooll through some of the aspects they explored in their articles.

