'We have now entered a phase of exponential growth': R number 'close to 1' in Dublin but growth outside capital 'significantly higher'

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has said that Covid-19 case numbers are stabilising in Dublin but warned that the virus is spreading “significantly” elsewhere.

NPHET’s epidemiological modelling advisory group chair Professor Philip Nolan revealed that the R number in the capital is now close to 1, but may be as high as 1.6 outside the capital.

Speaking to reporters this evening, Nolan also warned that there could be up to 1,500 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland every day by November unless transmission of the virus is immediately reduced.

He said that NPHET is asking people to “radically restrict” their social contacts.

His comments came as NPHET reported five more deaths as a result of the virus today, with 611 new cases nationally.

It was also reported that hospitalisations and intensive care admissions due to the virus are increasing, and that there is continued incidence among 19-24 year-olds and those aged over 65.

Nolan said that the national R number now stands at 1.2, and explained that cases of the virus were doubling on average every 18 days.

He also noted that the growth rate in Dublin is slower, growing by approximately 2% there compared with 4% nationally, but added that the full trend was not yet clear.

Donegal has the highest incidence rate, of 312 cases per 100,000 of the population.