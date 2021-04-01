75% of fines for Covid-19 breaches have been issued to men

75% OF FINES issued by An Garda Síochána for breaches of public health measures have been handed down to men.

Of 17,735 Covid-related fines processed up to 31 March, 75% of offenders who received a fine were male and 25% were female.

Nearly half of offences that have led to a fine happened on a weekend – 44% were on either a Saturday or a Sunday.

53% of offenders were 18 to 25-year-olds, 24% were 26 to 35, and 13% were 36 to 45.

6% were aged between 46 and 55, 3% between 56 and 65, and 1% were over 65.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said it “continues to remind persons subject to domestic violence – travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person”.

“If you are a victim of abuse or you know of a family member or friend who is a victim of such abuse, that information is important to us and we ask that you make contact with An Garda Síochána. If you require urgent assistance or support, please call 999 or 112, we are there to listen to help and to protect.

“If you are unable to make phone contact please approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, on a checkpoint and look for assistance, we are here to help.”

Over 3,000 fines have been issued in total to people attending or organising house parties.

686 fines of €500 have been given for organising a party, with 2,383 €150 fines issued for attending.

“Such gatherings continue to put at risk not only those attending, but everyone they come into contact with after including loved ones, neighbours, colleagues and local community,” gardaí said.

The number of €100 fines for leaving home without a reason handed down by gardaí has grown by more than double since the middle of February – 13,036 compared to 6,297.

There have been 976 fines of €500 for non-essential journeys to airports or ports.

The total number of €100 and €500 fines for non-essential journeys to airports ports is over 1,300.

315 fines of €80 have been given for not wearing a face covering.

Gardaí have set 339 fines of €100 for non-essential travel by people not resident in Ireland.

Over a third – 35% – of fines have been paid, and a further 34% are within the 28-day payment period.

27% are unpaid and 3% are processing.

Deputy Commissioner for Policing and Security Anne Marie McMahon said that An Garda Síochána “acknowledges the impact Covid-19 restrictions are having on people, but the restrictions are keeping people safe and reducing the spread of Covid-19 in the community’’.

“Despite constant public health advice, people are still attending house parties and other social gatherings. Going to such gatherings puts you, your loved ones, and everyone else you come into contact with subsequently, at risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“Attending such gatherings are a breach of the Health Regulations. The best way of keeping safe this Easter weekend is to stay home. If you are going out to exercise, please stay within your 5km limit.”

From 12 April, the 5km limit on travel is being replaced with a wider radius.

People will be allowed to travel within their own county and 20km from their home, including if that involves crossing a county border.

Outdoors, two households will be permitted to meet for recreation from the same date.

Construction on homes will also be allowed to resume.