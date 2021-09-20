#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 20 September 2021
Advertisement

Men with symptomatic Covid-19 1.5 times more likely to face severe outcome than women

A new study analysed nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases during the first two waves of the pandemic in Ireland.

By Lauren Boland Monday 20 Sep 2021, 2:19 PM
1 hour ago 5,571 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5553414
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

MEN WITH COVID-19 were 1.5 times more likely than women to be hospitalised, admitted to ICU, or die during the first two waves of the pandemic in Ireland.

A new study by UCC and TU Dublin has found that symptomatic Covid-19 cases were somewhat higher among women (53.4%) but men were 1.5 times more likely to be hospitalised, admitted to ICU, or die.

The study, which was published by Nature Scientific Reports, analysed 47,265 cases of symptomatic Covid-19 between 29 February and 30 November 2020.

Of those cases, 3,781 were hospital patients and 615 were admitted to ICU.

1,326 died, including 599 people who had not been hospitalised.

The researchers found that the odds of a case progressing to a severe outcome like hospitalisation, ICU or death typically increased with age, comorbidities (underlying conditions) and deprivation.

“The complete Irish dataset of notified cases of Covid-19 throughout the first two waves of the pandemic was analysed to identify case- and geographically-specific attributes that may serve as predictors for hospitalisation, ICU admission and mortality in patients with laboratory-confirmed, symptomatic Covid-19 infection,” the study outlined.

“Older age, male gender and increased comorbidity number” were found to be “consistently significant factors” for Covid-19 severity.

On the difference in outcome between men and women, the study said that a review of cases in Europe “proposes numerous potential reasons for this relationship, including gender-specific lifestyle, health behaviours, psychological stress, and socioeconomic conditions, in addition to several sex-specific biological mechanisms modulating the course of disease, including hormone-regulated gene expression, innate and adaptive immune responses, and immune-aging”.

It pointed to a recent study in the UK which noted that men had “significantly higher rates of ‘behavioural resistance’ to protection actions, noting that 80% of those fined for breaking lockdown measures were male, potentially resulting in higher levels of viral exposure, transmission and loading among males, in concurrence with the aforementioned biological disparities”.

Overall, 21% of people in the recorded cases had one or more underlying condition, but that proportion increased to 60.4% among hospitalised cases, 78.9% among ICU admissions, and 84.2% among the people who died.

People living in rural areas and social housing were at increased risk of hospitalisation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

However, rural residents were less likely to be admitted to ICU, while people from urban areas were around 1.5 times more likely to require critical care.

“Urban living may be indicative of multiple individual or interacting factors including higher levels of deprivation, higher viral exposures (i.e., close contacts) due to increased household and/or local population density or compounded respiratory illnesses due to lower air quality in urban areas, the study noted.”

The study’s co-principal investigator Dr Jean Dwyer said that tracking the outcomes of people who are infected with the virus is important for supporting future planning of how to handle public health emergencies.

“Monitoring the clinical outcomes of patients diagnosed with Covid-19 is vital to understand the epidemiological and healthcare burden of SARS-CoV-2, to help prioritise high-risk cases in the short term, and perhaps more importantly, provide a robust evidence-base for future public health emergency planning,” Dr Dwyer said.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie