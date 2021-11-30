#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 30 November 2021
Advertisement

Third additional Covid test centre this week to open in Swords tomorrow

The HSE confirmed that it expects the three new centres will continue to operate beyond this week.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 30 Nov 2021, 6:06 PM
1 hour ago 5,247 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5616096
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A THIRD ADDITIONAL Covid-19 testing centre to open this week will start operating in Swords tomorrow.

It joins two new centres that started running this week in Athlone and Leopardstown, which opened yesterday and today respectively, as the HSE tries to meet the demand for testing.

The HSE confirmed to The Journal that it expects the three new centres will continue to operate beyond this week.

The additional centres at Cork, Shannon and Dublin Airport that opened last week are “all continuing to operate, increasing capacity,” the HSE said.

“We are also operating additional mobile test centres. These are reviewed and moved on a daily basis,” it said.

Mobile centres were open yesterday and today in Tuam, Carlow and Narraghmore.

In Nexus, Blanchardstown, a mobile centre is open 10am to 6pm with no currently-planned closure date.

219,628 Covid-19 tests have been completed in the last seven days, with a positivity rate of 14.1%.

Related Reads

30.11.21 Children aged nine and over to be asked to wear masks indoors in public on temporary basis
30.11.21 All inbound travellers to Ireland will need a negative Covid test from Friday amid Omicron concerns

Overall, since the start of the pandemic, there have been 8.9 million tests conducted with a positivity rate of 6.6%.

29,363 tests have been taken in the last 24 hours.

As the incidence of Covid-19 rose, the health system came under pressure in recent weeks to keep up with the demand for tests.

Last week, HSE CEO Paul Reid warned that resources to expand capacity for Covid-19 testing are “not infinite” as the system scaled up testing facilities.

He said that the level of Covid-19 cases was putting pressure on all parts of the health system, including GPs and ICUs, and that community transmission was still too high. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“We still remain extremely anxious from the healthcare system and the pressure that it’s putting on everybody concerned,” Reid said.

With reporting by Zuzia Whelan

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie