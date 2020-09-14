This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Less invasive nasal swab to be applied for Covid-19 testing on children

The period of isolation following onset of symptoms has also been reduced from 14 days to 10 days.

By Conor McCrave Monday 14 Sep 2020, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 11,977 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204810
Image: Shutterstock/Photoroyalty
Image: Shutterstock/Photoroyalty

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed that a less invasive Covid-19 test will be applied going forward for children. 

Until now, children being tested for the virus would undergo a nasopharyngeal test – a swab which extends through to the back of the nose – the same test used for adults.

Concerns, however, have been expressed that it is too invasive and traumatic for a child to experience with suggestions that an alternative test method should be considered. 

Following discussions and a subsequent recommendation from NPHET, it was suggested that children will now be given a nasal swab. 

Acting CMO Dr Ronan Glynn this evening said: “It has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community.

“This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.”

Glynn said the recommendation was made as “Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence”.

The public health team has also moved to reduce the number of days a person should isolate for from 14 days to 10 days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That period of isolation is to begin following the initial onset of symptoms. 

A statement from the Department of Health said: “The period of self-isolation for a case of Covid-19 has changed to 10 days from onset of symptoms (or 10 days from date of test if asymptomatic), the last five of which should be without fever.

“The period for restricting movements for those who are close contacts of a case, or who have travelled to Ireland from a country not on the green list has not changed, and remains at 14 days. Guidance will be updated in the coming days to reflect this change.”

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie