This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 8 September 2020
Advertisement

Covid-19 test referrals ‘have surged among children since schools reopened’

“It is absolutely right that the schools have reopened and that parents are seeking advice on possible Covid cases,” one doctor said.

By Press Association Tuesday 8 Sep 2020, 12:46 PM
1 hour ago 9,737 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5198949
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

DOCTORS HAVE REPORTED a surge in children being referred for Covid-19 tests since the country’s schools reopened.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) said that GPs are seeing a spike in the number of children attending for assessment with possible Covid-19 symptoms.

Thousands of children returned to the country’s classrooms at the start of September for the first time in six months after schools were forced to shut their doors in March due to the pandemic.

Dr Denis McCauley, chairman of the GP Committee of the IMO, said the increase in assessments for children was being experienced throughout the country.

“Our GP members right across the country are reporting a very significant increase in request from parents for assessments of their children for possible Covid-19,” he said.

“We had anticipated a development like this following the long-awaited reopening of the schools but we are nevertheless struck by the volume of enquiries being received by members.”

Dr McCauley said the IMO supported the reopening of schools and that public health doctors were working closely with schools to manage any reported cases of Covid.

“It is absolutely right that the schools have reopened and that parents are seeking advice on possible Covid cases,” he said.

“The increase in demand for assessments is positive as it demonstrates that parents are monitoring their children’s health closely.

“It also allows the GP an opportunity to assess each presentation and to filter out non-essential testing but also to pick up important non-Covid presentations.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“By being proactive, they are doing their bit to prevent the spread of Covid within the schools and the wider community and are doing a great job but it is important that all of us in society support this by doing our bit – handwashing, social distancing and reducing contacts.

“We cannot forget the basics and if anyone has symptoms they should immediately self-isolate and contact their GP.”

Dr McCauley added that parents with concerns about Covid 19 should focus on fever, sudden onset of cough or a child who is generally unwell with loss of taste or smell and to refer such cases to their GP as soon as symptoms develop.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie