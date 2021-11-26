Resources to scale up Covid testing centres are 'not infinite', says HSE CEO

THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the HSE has warned that resources to expand capacity for Covid-19 testing are “not infinite” as demand for tests continues to be high.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has urged people who are waiting on a test to continue to isolate while they have symptoms and for at least 48 hours afterwards.

As of yesterday, 210,300 Covid-19 tests have been administered in Ireland in the last week, including 32,335 in the most recent 24 hours.

Anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 is advised to make an appointment for a test but the high demand has left some unable to book one swiftly.

“What we have done to further scale up is extra centres, extra hours. We brought on further private capacity through the airports,” Reid said, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“Next week we will bring on three further centres through private capacity,” he said.

“We’re also scaling up our own workforce with the Defence Forces and redeployment of our own staff, pop-up clinics from the National Lab Service.

“But I do want to make the point that it’s not elastic and it’s not infinite, the resources that we can put into this, so what we are doing is prioritising those clinically referred through GPs and symptomatic close contacts.

Certainly some people who are self referring are experiencing delays and I want to acknowledge that, but what I will say to people – what is really important is that if anybody’s experiencing a delay, it’s ultimately key that you isolate when you’re symptomatic and really key that you continue to isolate for at least 48 hours after your symptoms dissipate.

Figures released to The Journal under the Freedom of Information Act 2014 show that in 2020, operating Covid-19 testing centres cost the State €19 million.

This year, that expense has risen to nearly €28 million up to the middle of August.

The cost of the testing process in laboratories was €246 million last year and €189 million in the first eight months of 2021.

Hospitals

Hospitals are bearing the burden of rising case numbers, with 571 Covid-19 patients in hospital this morning, including 126 in ICU.

The HSE is trying further scale up ICU capacity, which Reid said is being down through the use of private hospitals and stepdown beds (used for intermediate care between ICU and general wards).

“There are actions we’ve taken to mitigate the risk, but it’s still high risk in our hospitals,” he said.

“The real challenge is now that we need to sustain that now because, yes, we’re still at high risk in our hospital situation. The public’s response [to adjust behaviour] is very welcome and enouraged, but we really need to sustain this now for a period of time.”

Healthcare staff absences due to Covid-19 have reached their highest level since January, with 5,106 healthcare staff out of work last week due to being a positive case or a symptomatic close contact.

That represents a 34% increase in Covid-related absences among healthcare workers compared to two weeks earlier and is a 290% higher absence rate than the same week in 2020, according to figures confirmed by the HSE at a briefing yesterday.

Of patients in hospital with Covid-19, 49% are fully vaccinated, 46% are not, and the status of 5% is unknown.

In ICUs, 47% are fully vaccinated, 52% are not vaccinated at all, and 1% are partially vaccinated.