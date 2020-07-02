This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 2 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over one million people on Live Register or getting unemployment payment

The number of people in receipt of Covid-related payments is decreasing as more businesses start to reopen.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 2:52 PM
18 minutes ago 1,249 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5139503

600351_Labour_Market_Analysis_PUP_Infographic_03-07-ENG Source: CSO

OVER ONE MILLION people received income support from the State in June, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

A total of 438,933 people were in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) last month, down from 543,164 in May.

A further 382,018 people were in receipt of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) in June, down from 451,652 the previous month.

A total of 1,002,470 people were either on the Live Register or received the PUP or the TWSS last month.

The CSO noted that this number is not the total of the three schemes, as there is some overlap between them due to the different frequency of the payments, and the fact that some people who are included on the live register but not receiving a payment might be in receipt of of one of the other schemes.

Gender and age breakdown 

Of the 438,933 people in receipt of the PUP for the last week of June, 225,095 (51.3%) were men and 213,838 (48.7%) were women; 96,023 (21.9%) were under 25 years of age, while 342,910 (78.1%) were 25 years or older.

Of the 382,018 people in receipt of the TWSS at the end of last month, 223,399 (58.5%) were men and 158,619 (41.5%) were women; 47,838 (12.5%) were under 25 years, while 334,180 (87.5%) were 25 or older.

Speaking about the findings, Catalina Gonzalez, a statistician at the CSO, noted that the emergency unemployment payments introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic are “not captured in the traditional methodology of the Live Register” as this relates to the number of claimants in receipt of Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Assistance.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Furthermore, Covid-19 payments are currently viewed as short-term in nature, with an expectation that those in receipt of such payments may return to work or may subsequently be considered for Jobseeker’s Benefit or Jobseeker’s Assistance.”

The unadjusted Live Register total for June 2020 is 220,871 people.

“When seasonal effects are taken into account, the seasonally adjusted Live Register total for June 2020 was 213,700 which was a decrease of 14,200 from May 2020,” Gonzalez said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie