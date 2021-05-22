#Open journalism No news is bad news

People in England aged 33 and 32 can book their Covid-19 vaccine from today

The NHS is urging everyone who is eligible to take up their jab at one of the 1,600 locations across the country.

By Press Association Saturday 22 May 2021, 10:29 AM
PEOPLE AGED 32 and 33 in England will be able to book their first coronavirus jab from today, the NHS has said.

As the British Government ramps up the rollout, one million more people in their 30s are able to book their first dose via the NHS website since 7am.

This comes as NHS England is set to have delivered more than 50 million doses by today, with more than 40% of adults having had both jabs.

People aged 33 will receive texts inviting them to book a vaccination from today, and from Monday people aged 32 will receive a message.

Since eligibility was widened for people under 40 just over a week ago, 2.6 million more bookings have already been made, the NHS has said.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said extending the rollout to 32 and 33-year-olds is “an incredible step forward in the biggest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history” and urged people to get their jab when contacted.

Hancock added: “This is truly a testament to the heroic work of our amazing NHS and care staff, volunteers and local authorities across the country who have helped deliver over 50 million jabs at lightning speed across England, keeping us on track to offer a vaccine to everyone by July.

“The vaccine has already saved thousands of lives and you are far less likely to get symptoms or be admitted to hospital if you get the jab.”

‘Another milestone’ 

NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens said that over half of people aged 35 to 39 have now had their first jab.

He added: “Today, the biggest NHS vaccination programme in history hits another milestone as we pass 50 million life-saving jabs delivered across England.”

GP and national medical director for primary care Dr Nikki Kanani reminded people that they can take up their offer for a jab at any time.

Dr Kanani said: “It is fantastic to see so many people come forward so quickly to get their life-saving Covid vaccine – this action means that we are protecting our communities against the virus.

“The offer doesn’t go away so if you are eligible and haven’t booked, please do come forward and do so.

“It is safe, effective and will protect you and those around you.”

On the advice of the Government and Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), people aged 50 and over and the clinically vulnerable are also having their second doses brought forward to counter the spread of the Indian variant.

2.59916543 Source: PA Graphics

People aged 39 and under who are eligible and pregnant women will be offered the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in line with recently updated JCVI guidance.

Text invitations appear as an alert from ‘NHSvaccine’, including a web link to the NHS website to reserve an appointment.

People who cannot go online can call the service on 119 instead to book their jab.

